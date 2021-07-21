Latest data reveals Covid cases soared in three Bedford areas - and that's even before restrictions were eased

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 15.

Even before the so-called 'Freedom Day' on Monday (July 19), cases have risen in every ward in Bedford borough - apart from Queen's Park and Riseley.

But in the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive have rocketed in Goldington, Bromham, Biddenham, Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople.

Cases have rocketed in Goldington, Bromham, Biddenham, Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople

In Bromham and Biddenham, they have risen from 25 to 58; in Goldington, from 10 to 38; and in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople, from just nine to 45 new cases.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 15:

Bromham & Biddenham - 58 cases

Brickhill - 21 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 36 cases

Cauldwell - 25 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 38 cases

De Parys - 20 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 80 cases

Goldington - 38 cases

Harpur - 18 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 19 cases

Kempston Central & East - 11 cases

Kempston North - 26 cases

Kempston West & South - 26 cases

Kingsbrook - 32 cases

Newnham - 28 cases

Putnoe - 30 cases

Queen's Park - 40 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 58 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 45 cases