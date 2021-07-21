Latest data reveals Covid cases soared in three Bedford areas - and that's even before restrictions were eased
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 15.
Even before the so-called 'Freedom Day' on Monday (July 19), cases have risen in every ward in Bedford borough - apart from Queen's Park and Riseley.
But in the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive have rocketed in Goldington, Bromham, Biddenham, Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople.
In Bromham and Biddenham, they have risen from 25 to 58; in Goldington, from 10 to 38; and in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople, from just nine to 45 new cases.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 15:
Bromham & Biddenham - 58 cases
Brickhill - 21 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 36 cases
Cauldwell - 25 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 38 cases
De Parys - 20 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 80 cases
Goldington - 38 cases
Harpur - 18 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 19 cases
Kempston Central & East - 11 cases
Kempston North - 26 cases
Kempston West & South - 26 cases
Kingsbrook - 32 cases
Newnham - 28 cases
Putnoe - 30 cases
Queen's Park - 40 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 58 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 45 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here