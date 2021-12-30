'It's the perfect time to get your Covid jab', Bedfordshire residents told

The days that fall between Christmas and New Year present the perfect time to grab yourself a jab and enter 2022 fully boosted, residents are being told.

Vaccination centres will be open for booked appointment slots and walk-ins to December 31 says Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

If you are aged 18+, bag yourself the best gift you’ll receive this year: protection from getting Covid poorly or ending up in hospital.

Covid vaccination

Make an appointment via the NHS national booking service online at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 (free), between 7am and 11pm seven days a week or attend an advertised walk-in site: www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/drop-in

Both websites are updated every day, throughout the day so please keep checking back for more appointments and walk in locations.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme from NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re asking all those who have been putting off getting their booster to take a break from the sofa this week and roll up their sleeve. The wonderful staff and volunteers at our vaccination sites are ready and waiting to boost your immune system so you can start the new year with the maximum protection possible.

“Around 90% of those currently in hospital with serious complications from Covid are unvaccinated. All of our sites offer first and second doses as well as boosters – it’s not too late to catch up. Getting a vaccine is the single biggest step you can take in protecting yourself, your family and friends from Covid.

“Infection rates are still high and the more of us that get fully vaccinated the more chance we have of getting back to normal quickly and reducing the pressure on our hospitals through avoidable admissions. Our NHS is unlike any other healthcare system in the world, and it is precious – let’s do our bit to support NHS services and the fantastic staff who are working over the Christmas and New Year period to provide the care people need."

Geraint added: “Hopefully, the public across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes will be able to ensure that they take up the opportunity provided above to be vaccinated; let’s start 2022 with the best New Year’s resolution we can deliver to ensure that we are vaccinated to protect ourselves, and our family and friends.”

A reminder of those who are eligible and should now come forward:

12-15 year olds can now get their second vaccination after three months from their first dose via booked appointment, some walk ins or at school from January onwards

Anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose more than 12 weeks ago can get a booster by booking an appointment or going to and advertised walk in clinic

Immunocompromised patients are now eligible for a fourth vaccine dose at three months after their third dose and will be contacted by their GP practice or can book an appointment or walk in if they are already at 12 weeks.

Health and care workers and pregnant women can walk in without an appointment at any vaccination site for a first, second or booster dose. Please make yourself know to staff on site and you will be ‘fast tracked’.

First, second and booster vaccination appointments can be booked through the national booking service by visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or telephoning 119.