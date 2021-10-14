Here's where you can get a walk-in Covid booster jab in Bedford

Walk-in appointments are now available for the Covid-19 booster jab.

So far, thousands of people have already been invited by text, email and letter encouraging them to book in through the national booking service.

Now eligible Bedford people - who had the second vaccine dose at least six months ago (182 days) - can get a walk-in appointment at:

> Bedford Heights, Manton Lane, MK41 7BJ

> Bedford Pharmacy, Greenhill Street, MK40 1LX

> Bromham Pharmacy, Avoca House, Molivers Lane, MK43 8JT

> Herbert and Herbert Pharmacy, High Street, MK41 6BW

> Janssen's Pharmacy, Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9HG

> Kay's Chemist, Bromham Road, MK40 2QH

> Kidmans Surgical Chemist, Castle Road, MK40 3RS

> Meiklejohn Pharmacy, Harrowden Road, MK 420RU

> Smarta Healthcare, Stephenson Court, Fraser Road, Priory Business Park, MK44 3WJ

> Tesco Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, MK10 0AH

> The Village Pharmacy, Kingswood Way, MK40 4GH

Who is eligible?

The current criteria for the booster jab are:

> live in residential care homes for older adults

> all adults aged 50 years or over

> frontline health and social care workers

> all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

> adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

> have proof that it is six months or more since their second dose

Geraint Davies, Director of Performance and Governance at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We know that making access to vaccinations as easy as possible for the public, increases take up.

"I'm delighted to say we are now able to offer walk-in vaccinations for booster vaccinations for Covid-19.

"This means that to get that all important booster as we head into winter, local people can visit any of the vaccination centres in BLMK which includes large vaccination sites and community pharmacy sites.

“Alongside the offer of a flu vaccination, the local population can ensure they are protected for themselves and their loved ones before the winter period.”

Vicky Head, Director of Public Health Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes Councils, added: "Covid-19 infection rates in BLMK remain very high.

"Vaccination has weakened the link between infection and serious illness but Covid-19 is still disrupting our lives and harming the most vulnerable. We know that protection from the vaccine does drop over time, and the booster vaccination will give those of us at greatest risk important extra protection.”

You will need to bring proof of eligibility (invite from NHS, a letter from your employer, or confirmation from your GP) together with proof of the date of your second vaccination.