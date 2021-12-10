Thousands of people in Bedford borough are still not vaccinated and look set to be excluded from nightclubs, concerts and sports venues when new Covid rules come into effect next week.

On Wednesday (December 8) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Bedford borough an estimated 13,805 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Bedford borough with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the 10 areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Cauldwell ward In Cauldwell, 2,308 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 25.1% of the over-12 population

2. Castle & Kingsway ward In Castle & Kingsway, 1,656 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 18.5% of the over-12 population

3. Kingsbrook ward In Kingsbrook, 1,606 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.1% of the over-12 population

4. Queen's Park In Queen's Park, 1,593 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 21.3% of the over-12 population