Four people die from Covid in Bedford in just seven days

As of Thursday (January 19), Bedford recorded 30 cases in a week, with a total of 70,966 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 41 cases, with a new total of 108,827, while Luton has 38, taking the total to 81,252.

And with Bedford recording 30 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at just four cases a day.

Bedford

There have been four deaths in Bedford (730), four in Luton (785), and five in Central Bedfordshire (905).

Currently, 19 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 28 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.