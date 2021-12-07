First case of the Omicron variant confirmed in Bedford
The case is linked to international travel
The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid has now been confirmed in the borough.
Vicky Head, director of Public Health at Bedford Borough Council, said: “A single Omicron case has now been confirmed in Bedford borough.
"The case is linked to international travel, and rapid action from the local contact tracing team – working closely with the UK Health Security Agency – has ensured that close contacts were promptly identified and asked to self-isolate and test.
“It is likely that more Omicron cases will be confirmed in the coming days and Delta infections are also rising.
"So it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions – get your vaccines and booster as soon as you are eligible; wear a face covering in busy indoor areas including shops and public transport; get a PCR test if you have symptoms; isolate when asked; and continue to take regular rapid (LFD) tests if you have no symptoms.”