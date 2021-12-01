EVENING UPDATE: Nearly 120 new Covid cases recorded in Bedford

As of last night (November 30), Bedford recorded 119 cases, with a total of 29,406 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 226 cases, with a new total of 42,150, while Luton has 134, taking the total to 38,726.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), three in Central Bedfordshire (646) - and the figure was revised down by one in Luton (585).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 78 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 79,638 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 179,749 and Milton Keynes has 42,770 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,716 and now stands at 10,228,772. There were 159 deaths - up from 35 on Monday - bringing the total to 144,969.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.