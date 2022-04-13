EVENING UPDATE: Less than 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid

As of yesterday evening (April 12), Bedford recorded 94 cases, with a total of 63,016 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 164 cases, with a new total of 95,963, while Luton has 51, taking the total to 74,158.

There were no deaths in Bedford (618), Luton (683) and Central Bedfordshire (756).

Bedford

Currently, there are 163 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and three are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,276 and it now stands at 21,679,280. The total number of deaths is 170,395 - with 288 recorded last night.