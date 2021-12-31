EVENING UPDATE: Bedford Covid cases top 490 in just 24 hours

As of last night (December 30), Bedford recorded 498 cases, with a total of 36,265 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 923, with a new total of 55,476, while Luton has 525, taking the total to 46,352.

There was one death in Bedford (551), two in Luton (602), but none in Central Bedfordshire.

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 people have been admitted in the last 24 hours, 86 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 189,213 and now stands at 12,748,050. There were 332 deaths, bringing the total to 148,421.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.