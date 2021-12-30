EVENING UPDATE: Bedford Covid cases top 460 in just 24 hours

As of last night (December 29), Bedford recorded 461 cases, with a total of 35,767 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 767, with a new total of 54,553, while Luton has 541, taking the total to 45,827.

There was one death in Bedford (550), but none in Central Bedfordshire (661) or Luton (600).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 people have been admitted in the last 24 hours, 86 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 100,926 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 233,811 and Milton Keynes has 54,633 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 183,037 and now stands at 12,559,926. There were 57 deaths, bringing the total to 148,089.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.