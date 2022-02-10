Covid update: Two deaths in Bedford as over 200 people test positive in 24 hours

As of today (February 10), Bedford recorded 203 cases, with a total of 53,036 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 327 cases, with a new total of 79,170, while Luton has 203, taking the total to 66,983.

There was two deaths recorded in Bedford (594), two in Central Bedfordshire (714) and one in Luton (651).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 125 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 66,638 to 18,162,199, and the number of deaths has risen by 206 to 159,158.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.