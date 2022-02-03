Covid update: Bedford records over 300 new cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (February 3), Bedford recorded 311 cases, with a total of 51,641 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 490 cases, with a new total of 77,215, while Luton has 315 again, taking the total to 65,620.

There were no deaths recorded in Bedford, the total number has been revised down to 584, one death was recorded in Central Bedfordshire (703) and two in Luton (646).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 181 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,171 to 17,607,832, and the number of deaths has risen by 303 to 157,730.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.