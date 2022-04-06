Covid on the rise again in Queen's Park as cases drop in rest of Bedford
They are also rising in Kempston North
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 31.
Although cases have begun to drop significantly in almost all areas of Bedford, it’s a different story for two parts of the borough.
In just a week, cases has risen from 35 to 59 in Queen’s Park and from 46 to 62 in Kempston North.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 31:
Bromham & Biddenham - 111 cases
Brickhill - 63 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 80 cases
Cauldwell - 67 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 75 cases
De Parys - 64 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 157 cases
Goldington - 47 cases
Harpur - 73 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 68 cases
Kempston Central & East - 45 cases
Kempston North - 62 cases
Kempston West & South - 96 cases
Kingsbrook - 67 cases
Newnham - 50 cases
Putnoe - 85 cases
Queen's Park - 59 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 68 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 72 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 123 cases