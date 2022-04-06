Covid on the rise again in Queen's Park as cases drop in rest of Bedford

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 31.

Although cases have begun to drop significantly in almost all areas of Bedford, it’s a different story for two parts of the borough.

In just a week, cases has risen from 35 to 59 in Queen’s Park and from 46 to 62 in Kempston North.

Cases are on the rise again in Queen's Park

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 31:

Bromham & Biddenham - 111 cases

Brickhill - 63 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 80 cases

Cauldwell - 67 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 75 cases

De Parys - 64 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 157 cases

Goldington - 47 cases

Harpur - 73 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 68 cases

Kempston Central & East - 45 cases

Kempston North - 62 cases

Kempston West & South - 96 cases

Kingsbrook - 67 cases

Newnham - 50 cases

Putnoe - 85 cases

Queen's Park - 59 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 68 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 72 cases