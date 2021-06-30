Covid in Bedford: Cases in Queen's Park, Bromham and Biddenham have risen again in space of a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bedford for seven days up to June 24.

Cases are finally beginning to drop in much of the borough - but are rising again in Queen's Park as well as Bromham and Biddenham.

In the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Queen's Park rose from 13 to 24, and in Bromham and Biddenham from 17 to 24.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to June 24:

Bromham & Biddenham - 24 cases

Brickhill - 7 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases

Cauldwell - 12 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-2 cases

De Parys - 6 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 5 cases

Goldington - 11 cases

Harpur - 7 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 15 cases

Kempston Central & East - 0-2 cases

Kempston North - 5 cases

Kempston West & South - 7 cases

Kingsbrook - 5 cases

Newnham - 5 cases

Putnoe - 9 cases

Queen's Park - 24 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 4 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases