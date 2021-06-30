Covid in Bedford: Cases in Queen's Park, Bromham and Biddenham have risen again in space of a week
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bedford for seven days up to June 24.
Cases are finally beginning to drop in much of the borough - but are rising again in Queen's Park as well as Bromham and Biddenham.
In the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Queen's Park rose from 13 to 24, and in Bromham and Biddenham from 17 to 24.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to June 24:
Bromham & Biddenham - 24 cases
Brickhill - 7 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases
Cauldwell - 12 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-2 cases
De Parys - 6 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 5 cases
Goldington - 11 cases
Harpur - 7 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 15 cases
Kempston Central & East - 0-2 cases
Kempston North - 5 cases
Kempston West & South - 7 cases
Kingsbrook - 5 cases
Newnham - 5 cases
Putnoe - 9 cases
Queen's Park - 24 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 4 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here