Covid cases spike in Putnoe as Bedford rates rise
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 23.
And while 12 Bedford wards have all recorded a jump, Putnoe has had the biggest leap - with cases rising from 14 to 51 in just seven days.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 23:
Bromham & Biddenham - 40 cases
Brickhill - 21 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 33 cases
Cauldwell - 30 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 42 cases
De Parys - 25 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 58 cases
Goldington - 31 cases
Harpur - 27 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 38 cases
Kempston Central & East - 15 cases
Kempston North - 20 cases
Kempston West & South - 20 cases
Kingsbrook - 19 cases
Newnham - 23 cases
Putnoe - 51 cases
Queen's Park - 22 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 22 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 42 cases
