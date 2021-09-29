Covid cases spike in Putnoe as Bedford rates rise

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 23.

And while 12 Bedford wards have all recorded a jump, Putnoe has had the biggest leap - with cases rising from 14 to 51 in just seven days.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 23:

Bromham & Biddenham - 40 cases

Brickhill - 21 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 33 cases

Cauldwell - 30 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 42 cases

De Parys - 25 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 58 cases

Goldington - 31 cases

Harpur - 27 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 38 cases

Kempston Central & East - 15 cases

Kempston North - 20 cases

Kempston West & South - 20 cases

Kingsbrook - 19 cases

Newnham - 23 cases

Putnoe - 51 cases

Queen's Park - 22 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 22 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 42 cases