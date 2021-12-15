Covid cases spike in Bromham and Biddenham in the space of a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 9.
In Bromham & Biddenham they have spiked - and have remained high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams for the second week running.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 71 to 103 in Bromham & Biddenham.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 9:
Bromham & Biddenham - 103 cases
Brickhill - 42 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 53 cases
Cauldwell - 48 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 65 cases
De Parys - 13 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 103 cases
Goldington - 27 cases
Harpur - 56 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 50 cases
Kempston Central & East - 43 cases
Kempston North - 25 cases
Kempston West & South - 49 cases
Kingsbrook - 49 cases
Newnham - 16 cases
Putnoe - 37 cases
Queen's Park - 36 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 34 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 52 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 77 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here