Covid cases spike in Bromham and Biddenham in the space of a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 9.

In Bromham & Biddenham they have spiked - and have remained high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams for the second week running.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 71 to 103 in Bromham & Biddenham.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 9:

Bromham & Biddenham - 103 cases

Brickhill - 42 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 53 cases

Cauldwell - 48 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 65 cases

De Parys - 13 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 103 cases

Goldington - 27 cases

Harpur - 56 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 50 cases

Kempston Central & East - 43 cases

Kempston North - 25 cases

Kempston West & South - 49 cases

Kingsbrook - 49 cases

Newnham - 16 cases

Putnoe - 37 cases

Queen's Park - 36 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 34 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 52 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 77 cases