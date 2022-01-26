Covid cases spike in Bromham and Biddenham in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 20.

And while last week every single ward in the borough recorded a drop in cases for the first first time since the start of the pandemic - in just seven days, the town's fortunes have reversed.

All neighbourhoods have seen a rise apart from Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where cases remain high.

Cases have risen in every ward apart from Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams

In the space of a week, cases have risen from 108 to 170 in Bromham & Biddenham and from 87 to 156 in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 20:

Bromham & Biddenham - 170 cases

Brickhill - 130 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 108 cases

Cauldwell - 174 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 121 cases

De Parys - 71 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 233 cases

Goldington - 126 cases

Harpur - 123 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 110 cases

Kempston Central & East - 97 cases

Kempston North - 87 cases

Kempston West & South - 169 cases

Kingsbrook - 195 cases

Newnham - 83 cases

Putnoe - 92 cases

Queen's Park - 161 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 156 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 156 cases