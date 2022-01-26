Covid cases spike in Bromham and Biddenham in just seven days
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 20.
And while last week every single ward in the borough recorded a drop in cases for the first first time since the start of the pandemic - in just seven days, the town's fortunes have reversed.
All neighbourhoods have seen a rise apart from Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where cases remain high.
In the space of a week, cases have risen from 108 to 170 in Bromham & Biddenham and from 87 to 156 in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 20:
Bromham & Biddenham - 170 cases
Brickhill - 130 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 108 cases
Cauldwell - 174 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 121 cases
De Parys - 71 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 233 cases
Goldington - 126 cases
Harpur - 123 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 110 cases
Kempston Central & East - 97 cases
Kempston North - 87 cases
Kempston West & South - 169 cases
Kingsbrook - 195 cases
Newnham - 83 cases
Putnoe - 92 cases
Queen's Park - 161 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 156 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 156 cases
