Covid cases spike in Bedford's Kingsbrook area in just a week
But there negligible almost everywhere else
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to September 3.
And although cases are negligible across most parts of the borough for the first time, they have risen again in four areas – including Bromham & Biddenham, Wootton & Stewartby and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
However, most notable is Kingsbrook where – in the space of a week – cases have jumped from nothing to 11.
Most Popular
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 6 cases
Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Castle & Kingsway - 5 cases
Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 3 cases
Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 6 cases
Kingsbrook - 11 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 4 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases