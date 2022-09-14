Covid cases spike in Bedford's Kingsbrook area in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to September 3.

And although cases are negligible across most parts of the borough for the first time, they have risen again in four areas – including Bromham & Biddenham, Wootton & Stewartby and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

However, most notable is Kingsbrook where – in the space of a week – cases have jumped from nothing to 11.

Cases have spiked in Bedford's Kingsbrook area

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 6 cases

Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Castle & Kingsway - 5 cases

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 3 cases

Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 6 cases

Kingsbrook - 11 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 4 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases