Covid cases spike in Bedford's Castle ward in the space of a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 27.

And while seven wards in the borough recorded a drop in cases, the rest of the borough has seen a rise again.

In the space of a week, cases have risen from 108 to 157 in Castle.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 27:

Bromham & Biddenham - 155 cases

Brickhill - 94 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 157 cases

Cauldwell - 206 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 120 cases

De Parys - 79 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 252 cases

Goldington - 150 cases

Harpur - 160 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 98 cases

Kempston Central & East - 99 cases

Kempston North - 84 cases

Kempston West & South - 193 cases

Kingsbrook - 134 cases

Newnham - 87 cases

Putnoe - 86 cases

Queen's Park - 137 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 50 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 196 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 133 cases