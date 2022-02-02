Covid cases spike in Bedford's Castle ward in the space of a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 27.
And while seven wards in the borough recorded a drop in cases, the rest of the borough has seen a rise again.
In the space of a week, cases have risen from 108 to 157 in Castle.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 27:
Bromham & Biddenham - 155 cases
Brickhill - 94 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 157 cases
Cauldwell - 206 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 120 cases
De Parys - 79 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 252 cases
Goldington - 150 cases
Harpur - 160 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 98 cases
Kempston Central & East - 99 cases
Kempston North - 84 cases
Kempston West & South - 193 cases
Kingsbrook - 134 cases
Newnham - 87 cases
Putnoe - 86 cases
Queen's Park - 137 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 50 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 196 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 133 cases
