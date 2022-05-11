Covid cases spike in Bedford's Castle and Kingsway area in just a week

They’ve also risen in four other areas

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:32 pm

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to May 5.

They have crept up in five areas of Bedford – including De Parys; Harpur; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; and Kempston Central & East – with the biggest rise in Castle & Kingsway in just seven days.

Here's the full breakdown:

In the space of a week, cases have risen from 17 to 30

Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases

Brickhill - 6 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases

Cauldwell - 7 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 9 cases

De Parys - 17 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 18 cases

Goldington - 10 cases

Harpur - 16 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases

Kempston Central & East - 10 cases

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 4 cases

Kingsbrook - 12 cases

Newnham - 5 cases

Putnoe - 13 cases

Queen's Park - 6 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 12 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 20 cases

You can check your postcode for Covid cases

BedfordPublic Health England