Covid cases spike in Bedford's Castle and Kingsway area in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to May 5.
They have crept up in five areas of Bedford – including De Parys; Harpur; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; and Kempston Central & East – with the biggest rise in Castle & Kingsway in just seven days.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases
Brickhill - 6 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases
Cauldwell - 7 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 9 cases
De Parys - 17 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 18 cases
Goldington - 10 cases
Harpur - 16 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases
Kempston Central & East - 10 cases
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 4 cases
Kingsbrook - 12 cases
Newnham - 5 cases
Putnoe - 13 cases
Queen's Park - 6 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 12 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 20 cases