Covid cases skyrocket in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams on two-year anniversary of lockdown
Two other neighbourhoods have seen huge rise too
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 17.
And as the country marks the two-year anniversary of the first lockdown, cases have risen sharply in every single part of Bedford but one - Kempston Central & East.
But it's in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where it's particularly bad - jumping from 113 to 189 in just seven days.
Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - from 48 to 113; as well as Castle & Kingsway - from 52 to 113.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 17:
Bromham & Biddenham - 162 cases
Brickhill - 87 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 113 cases
Cauldwell - 83 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 112 cases
De Parys - 50 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 189 cases
Goldington - 77 cases
Harpur - 65 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 100 cases
Kempston Central & East - 47 cases
Kempston North - 39 cases
Kempston West & South - 90 cases
Kingsbrook - 52 cases
Newnham - 54 cases
Putnoe - 95 cases
Queen's Park - 49 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 79 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 104 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 110 cases