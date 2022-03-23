Covid cases skyrocket in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams on two-year anniversary of lockdown

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 17.

And as the country marks the two-year anniversary of the first lockdown, cases have risen sharply in every single part of Bedford but one - Kempston Central & East.

But it's in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams where it's particularly bad - jumping from 113 to 189 in just seven days.

Cases have risen sharply in Shortstown & Wixams; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; and Castle & Kingsway

Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - from 48 to 113; as well as Castle & Kingsway - from 52 to 113.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 17:

Bromham & Biddenham - 162 cases

Brickhill - 87 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 113 cases

Cauldwell - 83 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 112 cases

De Parys - 50 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 189 cases

Goldington - 77 cases

Harpur - 65 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 100 cases

Kempston Central & East - 47 cases

Kempston North - 39 cases

Kempston West & South - 90 cases

Kingsbrook - 52 cases

Newnham - 54 cases

Putnoe - 95 cases

Queen's Park - 49 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 79 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 104 cases