Covid cases skyrocket in De Parys - with only ONE Bedford neighbourhood seeing a slight drop
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 16.
And unsurprisingly, they make for some grim reading as the Omicron variant takes hold.
Every single area in Bedford borough has had a rise in cases - often quite sharp with only one area seeing a slight dip.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 13 to 65 in De Parys; from 48 to 97 in Cauldwell; and from 53 to 96 in Castle.
Only Kempston Central & East had a slight dip with recorded cases going from 43 to 37.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 16:
Bromham & Biddenham - 131 cases
Brickhill - 59 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 96 cases
Cauldwell - 97 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 73 cases
De Parys - 65 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 115 cases
Goldington - 43 cases
Harpur - 61 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 78 cases
Kempston Central & East - 37 cases
Kempston North - 43 cases
Kempston West & South - 74 cases
Kingsbrook - 57 cases
Newnham - 35 cases
Putnoe - 68 cases
Queen's Park - 53 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 47 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 83 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 109 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here