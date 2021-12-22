Covid cases skyrocket in De Parys - with only ONE Bedford neighbourhood seeing a slight drop

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 16.

And unsurprisingly, they make for some grim reading as the Omicron variant takes hold.

Every single area in Bedford borough has had a rise in cases - often quite sharp with only one area seeing a slight dip.

Cases have risen in every single Bedford borough ward - except one

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 13 to 65 in De Parys; from 48 to 97 in Cauldwell; and from 53 to 96 in Castle.

Only Kempston Central & East had a slight dip with recorded cases going from 43 to 37.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 16:

Bromham & Biddenham - 131 cases

Brickhill - 59 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 96 cases

Cauldwell - 97 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 73 cases

De Parys - 65 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 115 cases

Goldington - 43 cases

Harpur - 61 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 78 cases

Kempston Central & East - 37 cases

Kempston North - 43 cases

Kempston West & South - 74 cases

Kingsbrook - 57 cases

Newnham - 35 cases

Putnoe - 68 cases

Queen's Park - 53 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 47 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 83 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 109 cases