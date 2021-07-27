Covid cases rise sharply in Ampthill and Flitwick over a seven-day period

Although nationally, cases have fallen for six days in a row - leaving many perplexed - Central Bedfordshire has experienced a dramatic rise.

And in the seven days to July 21, cases in Ampthill and Flitwick have jumped in particular.

While in the previous week (July 14), Ampthill had 45 new cases and Flitwick 38 - last week Ampthill became the second-highest ward with 91 positive cases while Flitwick recorded 78.

Flitwick

It remains to be seen if this week will improve for Central Beds as daily cases are still higher than neighbouring Bedford and Luton and Public Health officials are still encouraging anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to get a jab.

Drop-in opening times - Pfizer vaccinations only

Anyone over 18 can have their first vaccination at one of these NHS walk-in centres No appointment needed. The second dose can only be given to those who have waited a minimum of 56 days from their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Drop-in opening times - AstraZeneca vaccinations only

Please note: the first dose of AstraZeneca is for over 40s only. The second dose can only be given to those who have waited a minimum of 56 days from their first dose of AstraZeneca.

Rufus Centre, Flitwick 8.30am-5.45pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday

Drop-in opening times - Moderna vaccinations only