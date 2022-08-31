Covid cases rise in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams
But they’ve dropped all over the rest of the borough
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 19.
The good news is cases have finally dropped in Cauldwell, Bromham & Biddenham and Kempston West & South – and in some areas, there are so few instances of Covid, the Government isn't even sharing data.
However, over a seven-day period, cases have risen – and remain high – in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases
Brickhill - 5 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 4 cases
Cauldwell - 6 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 5 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 15 cases
Goldington - 8 cases
Harpur - 4 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 5 cases
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 3 cases
Kingsbrook - 7 cases
Newnham - 4 cases
Putnoe - 4 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 9 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases