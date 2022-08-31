Covid cases rise in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 19.

The good news is cases have finally dropped in Cauldwell, Bromham & Biddenham and Kempston West & South – and in some areas, there are so few instances of Covid, the Government isn't even sharing data.

However, over a seven-day period, cases have risen – and remain high – in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

Cases have risen in the Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams ward

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases

Brickhill - 5 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 4 cases

Cauldwell - 6 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 5 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 15 cases

Goldington - 8 cases

Harpur - 4 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 5 cases

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 3 cases

Kingsbrook - 7 cases

Newnham - 4 cases

Putnoe - 4 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 9 cases