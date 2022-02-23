Covid cases remain high in Bromham & Biddenham as rest of Bedford enjoys a slump
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 17.
Every ward in Bedford has recorded another huge drop in cases apart from Bromham & Biddenham which has another 82 people testing positive in the space of a week.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 17:
Bromham & Biddenham - 82 cases
Brickhill - 52 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases
Cauldwell - 48 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases
De Parys - 25 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 60 cases
Goldington - 35 cases
Harpur - 38 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 39 cases
Kempston Central & East - 25 cases
Kempston North - 16 cases
Kempston West & South - 43 cases
Kingsbrook - 34 cases
Newnham - 25 cases
Putnoe - 41 cases
Queen's Park - 32 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 40 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 38 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 59 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here