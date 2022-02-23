Covid cases remain high in Bromham & Biddenham as rest of Bedford enjoys a slump

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 17.

Every ward in Bedford has recorded another huge drop in cases apart from Bromham & Biddenham which has another 82 people testing positive in the space of a week.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 17:

Cases remain high in Bromham & Biddenham

Bromham & Biddenham - 82 cases

Brickhill - 52 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases

Cauldwell - 48 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases

De Parys - 25 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 60 cases

Goldington - 35 cases

Harpur - 38 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 39 cases

Kempston Central & East - 25 cases

Kempston North - 16 cases

Kempston West & South - 43 cases

Kingsbrook - 34 cases

Newnham - 25 cases

Putnoe - 41 cases

Queen's Park - 32 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 40 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 38 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 59 cases