Covid cases plummet in most parts of Bedford over seven-day period

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 2.

Most areas of the borough have experienced a dramatic drop in cases apart from Cauldwell, Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams where cases have remained steady.

However, encouragingly in the space of a week, cases have dropped from 40 to 17 in Queen's Park, and from 50 to 22 in Goldington.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 2:

Bromham & Biddenham - 28 cases

Brickhill - 13 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 21 cases

Cauldwell - 31 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 15 cases

De Parys - 18 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 44 cases

Goldington - 22 cases

Harpur - 12 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases

Kempston Central & East - 6 cases

Kempston North - 21 cases

Kempston West & South - 36 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 18 cases

Putnoe - 14 cases

Queen's Park - 17 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 19 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 27 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 31 cases