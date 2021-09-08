Covid cases plummet in most parts of Bedford over seven-day period
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 2.
Most areas of the borough have experienced a dramatic drop in cases apart from Cauldwell, Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams where cases have remained steady.
However, encouragingly in the space of a week, cases have dropped from 40 to 17 in Queen's Park, and from 50 to 22 in Goldington.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 2:
Bromham & Biddenham - 28 cases
Brickhill - 13 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 21 cases
Cauldwell - 31 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 15 cases
De Parys - 18 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 44 cases
Goldington - 22 cases
Harpur - 12 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases
Kempston Central & East - 6 cases
Kempston North - 21 cases
Kempston West & South - 36 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 18 cases
Putnoe - 14 cases
Queen's Park - 17 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 19 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 27 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 31 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here