Covid cases plummet in every part of Bedford - except two

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 22.
The good news is they’ve plummeted in most parts of the borough – except two neighbourhoods.
Over a seven-day period, cases have risen in Castle & Kingsway, where they remain high, as well as De Parys.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 29 cases
Brickhill - 24 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 31 cases
Cauldwell - 23 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases
De Parys - 17 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 34 cases
Goldington - 29 cases
Harpur - 18 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 8 cases
Kempston Central & East - 6 cases
Kempston North - 10 cases
Kempston West & South - 19 cases
Kingsbrook - 20 cases
Newnham - 14 cases
Putnoe - 28 cases
Queen's Park - 6 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 10 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 16 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 28 cases