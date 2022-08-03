Covid cases plummet in every part of Bedford - except two

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 22.

The good news is they’ve plummeted in most parts of the borough – except two neighbourhoods.

Over a seven-day period, cases have risen in Castle & Kingsway, where they remain high, as well as De Parys.

Only two areas of Bedford have had a rise in cases

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 29 cases

Brickhill - 24 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 31 cases

Cauldwell - 23 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases

De Parys - 17 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 34 cases

Goldington - 29 cases

Harpur - 18 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 8 cases

Kempston Central & East - 6 cases

Kempston North - 10 cases

Kempston West & South - 19 cases

Kingsbrook - 20 cases

Newnham - 14 cases

Putnoe - 28 cases

Queen's Park - 6 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 10 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 16 cases