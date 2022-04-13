Covid cases plummet in every part of Bedford except one
But Brickhill recorded no change
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to April 7.
Thankfully, they have plummeted across all areas of Bedford, particularly Bromham & Biddenham; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; and Queen's Park.
However, the only area which recorded no change in cases was Brickhill.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to April 7:
Bromham & Biddenham - 67 cases
Brickhill - 63 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases
Cauldwell - 47 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 33 cases
De Parys - 31 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 74 cases
Goldington - 31 cases
Harpur - 43 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 42 cases
Kempston Central & East - 26 cases
Kempston North - 26 cases
Kempston West & South - 36 cases
Kingsbrook - 39 cases
Newnham - 24 cases
Putnoe - 36 cases
Queen's Park - 28 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 27 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 60 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 80 cases