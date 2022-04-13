Covid cases plummet in every part of Bedford except one

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to April 7.

Thankfully, they have plummeted across all areas of Bedford, particularly Bromham & Biddenham; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; and Queen's Park.

However, the only area which recorded no change in cases was Brickhill.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to April 7:

Bromham & Biddenham - 67 cases

Brickhill - 63 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases

Cauldwell - 47 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 33 cases

De Parys - 31 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 74 cases

Goldington - 31 cases

Harpur - 43 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 42 cases

Kempston Central & East - 26 cases

Kempston North - 26 cases

Kempston West & South - 36 cases

Kingsbrook - 39 cases

Newnham - 24 cases

Putnoe - 36 cases

Queen's Park - 28 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 27 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 60 cases