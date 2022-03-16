Covid cases more than double in Bromham & Biddenham in just seven days
They have shot up in every ward but one
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 10.
And in the space of a week, they have risen sharply in every single borough neighbourhood but one - Riseley & Sharnbrook
But it's in Bromham & Biddenham where it'sparticularly bad - jumping from 60 to 130 in just seven days.
Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - from 48 to 113.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 10:
Bromham & Biddenham - 130 cases
Brickhill - 52 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases
Cauldwell - 54 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 48 cases
De Parys - 42 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 113 cases
Goldington - 63 cases
Harpur - 50 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 51 cases
Kempston Central & East - 48 cases
Kempston North - 38 cases
Kempston West & South - 74 cases
Kingsbrook - 35 cases
Newnham - 35 cases
Putnoe - 75 cases
Queen's Park - 44 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 84 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 93 cases
