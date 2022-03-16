Covid cases more than double in Bromham & Biddenham in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 10.

And in the space of a week, they have risen sharply in every single borough neighbourhood but one - Riseley & Sharnbrook

But it's in Bromham & Biddenham where it'sparticularly bad - jumping from 60 to 130 in just seven days.

Cases in Bromham & Biddenham have jumped from 60 to 130 in just seven days

Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - from 48 to 113.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 10:

Bromham & Biddenham - 130 cases

Brickhill - 52 cases

Covid cases have risen sharply in every single borough neighbourhood but one

Castle & Kingsway - 52 cases

Cauldwell - 54 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 48 cases

De Parys - 42 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 113 cases

Goldington - 63 cases

Harpur - 50 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 51 cases

Kempston Central & East - 48 cases

Kempston North - 38 cases

Kempston West & South - 74 cases

Kingsbrook - 35 cases

Newnham - 35 cases

Putnoe - 75 cases

Queen's Park - 44 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 84 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 93 cases