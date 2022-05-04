Covid cases more than double in Bedford's De Parys area

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to April 28.
They have crept up in five areas of Bedford – including Cauldwell; Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Riseley & Sharnbrook; and Wootton & Stewartby – with the biggestrise in De Parys in just seven days.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 21 cases
Brickhill - 13 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 17 cases
Cauldwell - 16 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases
De Parys - 15 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 12 cases
Goldington - 15 cases
Harpur - 14 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 18 cases
Kempston Central & East - 8 cases
Kempston North - 8 cases
Kempston West & South - 18 cases
Kingsbrook - 12 cases
Newnham - 8 cases
Putnoe - 13 cases
Queen's Park - 8 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 26 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 27 cases