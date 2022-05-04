Covid cases more than double in Bedford's De Parys area

They’ve also risen in four other areas of the borough

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 5:15 pm

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to April 28.

They have crept up in five areas of Bedford – including Cauldwell; Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Riseley & Sharnbrook; and Wootton & Stewartby – with the biggestrise in De Parys in just seven days.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 21 cases

Brickhill - 13 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 17 cases

Cauldwell - 16 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases

De Parys - 15 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 12 cases

Goldington - 15 cases

Harpur - 14 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 18 cases

Kempston Central & East - 8 cases

Kempston North - 8 cases

Kempston West & South - 18 cases

Kingsbrook - 12 cases

Newnham - 8 cases

Putnoe - 13 cases

Queen's Park - 8 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 26 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 27 cases

