Covid cases increase in Riseley while the rest of Bedford records huge drop

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 3.

Every ward in Bedford recorded a drop in cases - some significant - apart from Riseley.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 3:

Cases have only risen slightly in Riseley

Bromham & Biddenham - 138 cases

Brickhill - 86 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 97 cases

Cauldwell - 128 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 91 cases

De Parys - 73 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 174 cases

Goldington - 94 cases

Harpur - 103 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 89 cases

Kempston Central & East - 65 cases

Kempston North - 66 cases

Kempston West & South - 127 cases

Kingsbrook - 97 cases

Newnham - 57 cases

Putnoe - 68 cases

Queen's Park - 84 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 58 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 143 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 113 cases