Covid cases increase in Riseley while the rest of Bedford records huge drop
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 3.
Every ward in Bedford recorded a drop in cases - some significant - apart from Riseley.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 3:
Bromham & Biddenham - 138 cases
Brickhill - 86 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 97 cases
Cauldwell - 128 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 91 cases
De Parys - 73 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 174 cases
Goldington - 94 cases
Harpur - 103 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 89 cases
Kempston Central & East - 65 cases
Kempston North - 66 cases
Kempston West & South - 127 cases
Kingsbrook - 97 cases
Newnham - 57 cases
Putnoe - 68 cases
Queen's Park - 84 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 58 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 143 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 113 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here