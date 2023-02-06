As of Thursday (February 2), Bedford recorded 46 cases in a week, with a total of 71,037 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 76 cases, with a new total of 108,968, while Luton has 38, taking the total to 81,317.

And with Bedford recording 46 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at six-and-a-half cases a day.

The number of deaths has been revised down by one in Bedford (731), however, there were three in Luton (794), and two in Central Bedfordshire (913).

Currently, 53 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 68 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.