Covid cases drop in every single Bedford neighbourhood for second time since start of pandemic
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 10.
And for only the second time since the pandemic began, every single ward in Bedford has recorded a drop in cases.
The previous time was only a month ago.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 10:
Bromham & Biddenham - 82 cases
Brickhill - 59 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 60 cases
Cauldwell - 71 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 45 cases
De Parys - 47 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 108 cases
Goldington - 53 cases
Harpur - 67 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 66 cases
Kempston Central & East - 38 cases
Kempston North - 36 cases
Kempston West & South - 78 cases
Kingsbrook - 75 cases
Newnham - 36 cases
Putnoe - 63 cases
Queen's Park - 51 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 53 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 85 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 76 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here