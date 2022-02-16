Covid cases drop in every single Bedford neighbourhood for second time since start of pandemic

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 10.

And for only the second time since the pandemic began, every single ward in Bedford has recorded a drop in cases.

The previous time was only a month ago.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to February 10:

Bromham & Biddenham - 82 cases

Brickhill - 59 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 60 cases

Cauldwell - 71 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 45 cases

De Parys - 47 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 108 cases

Goldington - 53 cases

Harpur - 67 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 66 cases

Kempston Central & East - 38 cases

Kempston North - 36 cases

Kempston West & South - 78 cases

Kingsbrook - 75 cases

Newnham - 36 cases

Putnoe - 63 cases

Queen's Park - 51 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 53 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 85 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 76 cases