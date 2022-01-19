Covid cases drop in every single Bedford neighbourhood for first time since start of pandemic
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 13.
And for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020, every single ward in the borough has recorded a drop in cases.
However, cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams with 245 people testing positive in the space of a week.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 13:
Bromham & Biddenham - 108 cases
Brickhill - 82 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 87 cases
Cauldwell - 156 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 106 cases
De Parys - 60 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 245 cases
Goldington - 119 cases
Harpur - 105 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 64 cases
Kempston Central & East - 72 cases
Kempston North - 83 cases
Kempston West & South - 122 cases
Kingsbrook - 163 cases
Newnham - 47 cases
Putnoe - 70 cases
Queen's Park - 125 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 36 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 106 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 87 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here