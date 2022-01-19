Covid cases drop in every single Bedford neighbourhood for first time since start of pandemic

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to January 13.

And for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020, every single ward in the borough has recorded a drop in cases.

However, cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams with 245 people testing positive in the space of a week.

Every single ward in the borough has recorded a drop in cases

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to January 13:

Bromham & Biddenham - 108 cases

Brickhill - 82 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 87 cases

Cauldwell - 156 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 106 cases

De Parys - 60 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 245 cases

Goldington - 119 cases

Harpur - 105 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 64 cases

Kempston Central & East - 72 cases

Kempston North - 83 cases

Kempston West & South - 122 cases

Kingsbrook - 163 cases

Newnham - 47 cases

Putnoe - 70 cases

Queen's Park - 125 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 36 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 106 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 87 cases