Covid cases double in Bedford's Harpur ward in just seven days
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 2.
Cases in Harpur have doubled in seven days and spiked in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams as well - and that's even before the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in Bedford yesterday
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 40 to 80 in Harpur and from 57 to 98 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to December 2:
Bromham & Biddenham - 71 cases
Brickhill - 54 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 27 cases
Cauldwell - 48 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 43 cases
De Parys - 23 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 98 cases
Goldington - 27 cases
Harpur - 80 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 51 cases
Kempston Central & East - 29 cases
Kempston North - 21 cases
Kempston West & South - 47 cases
Kingsbrook - 42 cases
Newnham - 15 cases
Putnoe - 29 cases
Queen's Park - 46 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 72 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 61 cases
