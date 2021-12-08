Covid cases double in Bedford's Harpur ward in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 2.

Cases in Harpur have doubled in seven days and spiked in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams as well - and that's even before the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in Bedford yesterday

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 40 to 80 in Harpur and from 57 to 98 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

Cases have gone from 40 to 80 in Harpur

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to December 2:

Bromham & Biddenham - 71 cases

Brickhill - 54 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 27 cases

Cases have risen from 57 to 98 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams

Cauldwell - 48 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 43 cases

De Parys - 23 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 98 cases

Cases are beginning to spike again in Bedford

Goldington - 27 cases

Harpur - 80 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 51 cases

Kempston Central & East - 29 cases

Kempston North - 21 cases

Kempston West & South - 47 cases

Kingsbrook - 42 cases

Newnham - 15 cases

Putnoe - 29 cases

Queen's Park - 46 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 72 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 61 cases