Covid cases continue to climb in Kempston in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 26.
Every single part of the borough – apart from one – has recorded a jump in new cases.
This week, it’s Kempston North’s turn to be the only area to record a drop.
However, the rest of Kempston doesn't fare as well – with West & South and Central & East experiencing a jump in cases.
Also, Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople has had a reversal of fortune – last week, it was the only area to record a drop in cases, this week, it’s gone from 19 to 27 cases.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 26 cases
Brickhill - 29 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 31 cases
Cauldwell - 16 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases
De Parys - 12 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 43 cases
Goldington - 33 cases
Harpur - 19 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 24 cases
Kempston Central & East - 15 cases
Kempston North - 11 cases
Kempston West & South - 34 cases
Kingsbrook - 14 cases
Newnham - 14 cases
Putnoe - 26 cases
Queen's Park - 14 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 11 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 19 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 27 cases