Covid cases continue to climb in Kempston in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 26.

Every single part of the borough – apart from one – has recorded a jump in new cases.

This week, it’s Kempston North’s turn to be the only area to record a drop.

In seven days, cases in Kempston West and South have risen from 26 to 34

However, the rest of Kempston doesn't fare as well – with West & South and Central & East experiencing a jump in cases.

Also, Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople has had a reversal of fortune – last week, it was the only area to record a drop in cases, this week, it’s gone from 19 to 27 cases.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 26 cases

Brickhill - 29 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 31 cases

Cauldwell - 16 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases

De Parys - 12 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 43 cases

Goldington - 33 cases

Harpur - 19 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 24 cases

Kempston Central & East - 15 cases

Kempston North - 11 cases

Kempston West & South - 34 cases

Kingsbrook - 14 cases

Newnham - 14 cases

Putnoe - 26 cases

Queen's Park - 14 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 11 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 19 cases