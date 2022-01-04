Covid cases climb high in Kempston during last week of the year
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 29.
As Omicron continues to spread, most areas had a steep rise in cases with only one area - De Parys - seeing a drop.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 89 to 162 in Kempston West; from 111 to 178 in Putnoe; and from 117 to 183 in Wootton & Stewartby.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 29:
Bromham & Biddenham - 186 cases
Brickhill - 125 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 182 cases
Cauldwell - 134 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 150 cases
De Parys - 64 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 263 cases
Goldington - 128 cases
Harpur - 133 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 124 cases
Kempston Central & East - 88 cases
Kempston North - 72 cases
Kempston West & South - 162 cases
Kingsbrook - 135 cases
Newnham - 87 cases
Putnoe - 178 cases
Queen's Park - 96 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 53 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 183 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 177 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here