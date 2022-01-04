Covid cases climb high in Kempston during last week of the year

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 29.

As Omicron continues to spread, most areas had a steep rise in cases with only one area - De Parys - seeing a drop.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 89 to 162 in Kempston West; from 111 to 178 in Putnoe; and from 117 to 183 in Wootton & Stewartby.

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 29:

Bromham & Biddenham - 186 cases

Brickhill - 125 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 182 cases

Cauldwell - 134 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 150 cases

De Parys - 64 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 263 cases

Goldington - 128 cases

Harpur - 133 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 124 cases

Kempston Central & East - 88 cases

Kempston North - 72 cases

Kempston West & South - 162 cases

Kingsbrook - 135 cases

Newnham - 87 cases

Putnoe - 178 cases

Queen's Park - 96 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 53 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 183 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 177 cases