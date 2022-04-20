Covid cases begin to rise in Kempston as Queen's Park records record low

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to April 14.
Thankfully, they have plummeted almost across all areas of Bedford, particularly Queen's Park which recorded just eight cases in a week.
However, they have risen in Kempston West & South where cases have gone from 36 to 43.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to April 14:
Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases
Brickhill - 29 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 35 cases
Cauldwell - 27 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 31 cases
De Parys - 18 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 36 cases
Goldington - 32 cases
Harpur - 34 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 33 cases
Kempston Central & East - 24 cases
Kempston North - 17 cases
Kempston West & South - 43 cases
Kingsbrook - 25 cases
Newnham - 16 cases
Putnoe - 34 cases
Queen's Park - 8 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 20 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 38 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 63 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid cases