Covid cases begin to rise in Kempston as Queen's Park records record low

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to April 14.

Thankfully, they have plummeted almost across all areas of Bedford, particularly Queen's Park which recorded just eight cases in a week.

However, they have risen in Kempston West & South where cases have gone from 36 to 43.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to April 14:

Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases

Brickhill - 29 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 35 cases

Cauldwell - 27 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 31 cases

De Parys - 18 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 36 cases

Goldington - 32 cases

Harpur - 34 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 33 cases

Kempston Central & East - 24 cases

Kempston North - 17 cases

Kempston West & South - 43 cases

Kingsbrook - 25 cases

Newnham - 16 cases

Putnoe - 34 cases

Queen's Park - 8 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 20 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 38 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 63 cases