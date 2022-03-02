Covid cases begin to rise again with biggest spike in Wootton & Stewartby
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 24.
And while caes have finally dropped in Bromham & Biddenham, that's not the case for the rest of the borough.
In the space of a week, cases have risen in Goldington, Kempston North, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh, as well as Harrold, Chellington & Turvey.
And in Wootton & Stewartby, cases have jumped from 38 to 55.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to February 24:
Bromham & Biddenham - 44 cases
Brickhill - 35 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 42 cases
Cauldwell - 31 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 30 cases
De Parys - 16 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 62 cases
Goldington - 45 cases
Harpur - 33 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 52 cases
Kempston Central & East - 23 cases
Kempston North - 19 cases
Kempston West & South - 34 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 16 cases
Putnoe - 34 cases
Queen's Park - 31 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 55 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 47 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/