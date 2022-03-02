Covid cases begin to rise again with biggest spike in Wootton & Stewartby

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to February 24.

And while caes have finally dropped in Bromham & Biddenham, that's not the case for the rest of the borough.

In the space of a week, cases have risen in Goldington, Kempston North, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh, as well as Harrold, Chellington & Turvey.

Cases have risen in six wards in the borough in just seven days

And in Wootton & Stewartby, cases have jumped from 38 to 55.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to February 24:

Bromham & Biddenham - 44 cases

Brickhill - 35 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 42 cases

Cauldwell - 31 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 30 cases

De Parys - 16 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 62 cases

Goldington - 45 cases

Harpur - 33 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 52 cases

Kempston Central & East - 23 cases

Kempston North - 19 cases

Kempston West & South - 34 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 16 cases

Putnoe - 34 cases

Queen's Park - 31 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 55 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 47 cases