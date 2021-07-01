Covid-19 update: Over 60 new cases recorded in Bedford

As of today (July 1), Bedford recorded 62 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,539 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 105 new Covid cases with a total of 17,501 while Luton has 74, with a new total of 22,182.

There were no deaths in Bedford (482), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (504).

Coronavirus stock image

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 33,899 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 81,872, and Milton Keynes has 21,401 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,989 to 4,828,463. The number of deaths has risen by 22 to 128,162.

As of June 30, in the UK, 44,860,978 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,048,199 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 118,139 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 83,348 had received their second dose.