Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Bedford in the last 24 hours

As of today (October 15), Bedford recorded 127 new cases, with a total of 24,212 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 140 cases, with a new total of 31,506, Luton recorded 89 cases, with a new total of 32,615.

There were no deaths in Bedford (508), or Luton (533) and one recorded in Central Bedfordshire (613) - according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 59 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 12, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,932 to 8,361,651. The number of deaths has risen by 145 to 138,379.

As of October 14, in the UK, 49,335,154 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,297,231 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.