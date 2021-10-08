Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Bedford in the last 24 hours

As of today (October 8), Bedford recorded 89 new cases, with a total of 23,377 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 127 cases, with a new total of 30,474, while Luton has 126, taking the total to 31,834.

There was one death recorded in Bedford (508), but none recorded in Luton (548) or Central Bedfordshire (613).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 57,602 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 137,254 and Milton Keynes has 33,233 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,060 to 8,081,300. The number of deaths has risen by 127 to 137,541.

As of October 7, in the UK, 49,101,734 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,107,185 people had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 127,298 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 117,289 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.