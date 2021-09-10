Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Bedford in the last 24 hours

As of today (September 10), Bedford recorded 58 new cases, with a total of 21,024 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 105 cases, with a new total of 26,993, while Luton has 120, taking the total to29,190.

No deaths were recorded in Bedford (499), five recorded in Luton (534) or one in Central Bedfordshire (597).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 61 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 7, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 50,064 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 121,372 and Milton Keynes has 29,980 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,622 to 7,168,806. The number of deaths has risen by 147 to 133,988.

As of September 9, in the UK, 48,370,340 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,805,608 had received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,475 people have received the first dose, and 114,632 their second.

The new figures unfortunately do not include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.