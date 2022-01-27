Covid-19 update: Bedford records over 300 new cases

As of today (January 27), Bedford recorded 325 cases, with a total of 47,050 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 507 cases, with a new total of 70,643, while Luton has 361, taking the total to 59,068.

There was one death in Bedford (573), two in Central Bedfordshire (692) and one in Luton (628).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 167 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 102,292 and now stands at 16,149,319. There were 346 deaths, bringing the total to 154,702.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.