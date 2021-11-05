Covid-19 update: Bedford records 99 new cases in 24 hours

As of today (November 5), Bedford recorded 99 new cases, with a total of 26,591people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 201 cases, with a new total of 36,594, while Luton has 135, taking the total to 36,594 35,359.

There were no deaths in Bedford (519) or Central Bedfordshire (624) but one recorded in Luton (571).

Coronavirus stock image

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,029 to 9,241,916. The number of deaths has risen by 193 to 141,588.

As of November 4, in the UK, 50,156,656 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,790,934 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.