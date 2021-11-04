Covid-19 update: Bedford records 78 new cases in 24 hours

As of today (November 4), Bedford recorded 78 new cases, with a total of 26,492 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 186 cases, with a new total of 36,393, while Luton has 141, taking the total to 35,359.

There were no deaths in Bedford (519), Luton (570) or Central Bedfordshire (624).

Stock image

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,269 to 9,208,219. The number of deaths has risen by 214 to 141,395.

As of November 3, in the UK, 50,112,925 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,770,452 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.