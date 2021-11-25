Covid-19 Update: 133 new cases reported in Bedford in the last 24 hours

As of today (November 25), Bedford recorded 133 cases, with a total of 28,841 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 250 cases, with a new total of 40,906, while Luton has 163, taking the total to 38,065.

There was one death in Bedford (539), none in Central Bedfordshire (642) and one in Luton (586).

The figures are published by Public Health England

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 78 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 77,481 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 175,470 and Milton Keynes has 41,645 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 47,240 and now stands at 10,021,497. There were 147 deaths, bringing the total to 144,433.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.