Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Bedford over the weekend

Bedford has recorded 219 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 24,431 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 106 new cases were recorded and 113 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

Central Bedfordshire recorded 364 cases, with a new total of 31,870, Luton recorded 261 cases, with a new total of 32,876.

There were no deaths in Bedford (508), or Central Bedfordshire (613), but two recorded in Luton (556) - according to Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 59 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 12, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 8,449,165. The number of deaths has risen to 138,584.

As of October 16, in the UK, 49,398,211 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,358,472 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.