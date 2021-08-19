Covid-19 latest: Bedford records 81 new positive cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 19), Bedford recorded another 81 new cases, with a total of 19,356 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 128, with a new total of 24,216, while Luton has 82, taking the total to 26,765.

There were no covid-related deaths recorded in Bedford (493) or Luton (516), and one recorded in Central Bedfordshire (581).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 60 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, August 17, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 44,682 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 109,848 and Milton Keynes has 27,405 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,572 to 6,392,160. The number of deaths has risen by 113 to 131,373.

As of August 18, in the UK, 47,460,526 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,157,069 had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.