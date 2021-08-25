CO2 monitors given to Bedford primary and secondary schools to help combat Covid

Bedford Borough Council is providing primary and secondary schools in the borough with carbon dioxide monitors before the start of the new term.

It's hoped the portable monitors will allow schools to identify poorly ventilated areas and take steps to improve air flow which will also help in the fight against the virus.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I’m delighted we are able to take this proactive approach to provide CO2 monitors to schools before the start of the new term. These monitors along with other Covid measures are in place to help keep students and staff safe.

Mayor Dave Hodgson with the CO2 monitors

“Schools are the best place for students to be, but the virus has not gone away and we must all remain cautious. I encourage anyone over 16 who has not yet got their vaccination to do so at one of the free walk-in sites.”